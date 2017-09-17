Does the Bible point to a catastrophic apocalypse on September 23?

Is a 'Planet X' about to cause chaos when it passes close to earth? NASA

A numerologist is claiming a planet is on course to collide with the earth – and that this event could happen as soon as next weekend.

David Meade says Luke 21 versed 25 and 26 indicate that events including the solar eclipse and Hurricane Harvey show the apocalypse is imminent:

Luke 21:25: 'There will be signs in the sun, moon and stars. On the earth, nations will be in anguish and perplexity at the roaring and tossing of the sea. People will faint from terror, apprehensive of what is coming on the world, for the heavenly bodies will be shaken.'

Luke 21:26: 'Men's hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.'

No mainstream Christians from evangelical, Anglican, Catholic or Orthodox churches support Meade's views.

Meade believes that 'Planet X', or Nibiru, will cause volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, earthquakes and more around next weekend because he believes it will pass close to earth, according to The Sun.

NASA however is adamant that 'Planet X' is nothing more than a hoax.

Jonathan Sarfati in the Express was sceptical: 'As usual with any astrology (or Christian adaptations of it), one cherry-picks the stars that fit the desired conclusion. There is nothing to suggest that 23 September is a momentous date for biblical prophecy, and Christians need to be careful about being drawn into such sensationalist claims.'