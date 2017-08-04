'Doctor Who' season 11 release date news: New season with Jodie Whittaker to premiere in late 2018
Since the unveiling of Jodie Whittaker, who will be succeeding Peter Capaldi as the titular character in "Doctor Who," many have been anticipating what the actress can bring to the table as the show's first female time lord. However, it seems that fans may have to wait a lot longer than expected, as season 11 might premiere in the latter portion of 2018.
Whittaker will make her first appearance in the "Doctor Who" Christmas special called "Twice Upon a Time" alongside David Bradley, who plays the first Doctor. Mark Gatiss and outgoing companion Pearl Mackie also appear on the episode.
According to outgoing showrunner Steven Moffat, he stayed on until the Christmas special to ensure incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall's availability. This was because had he not stayed, then the show might not have aired at all during Christmas of 2015 and fall in 2018.
Much like her predecessors who have come and go on the show since the concept of regeneration was introduced, Whittaker's debut into the Whoniverse made way for some divided opinions. The opinions centered around the sudden gender change, as the Doctor has always been male in the past 50 years that the show has been on air.
Whittaker becoming a female Doctor could mean a male companion. According to The Sun, Kris Marshall, who has long been rumored to become the next Doctor, could be the next companion.
A representative from the BBC stated that no decision has been made yet regarding the casting of companions. Should Marshall become the next male companion, he will replace Matt Lucas, who plays Nardole. Other former male companions include Arthur Darvill (Rory Williams), John Barrowman (Captain Jack Harkness), and Noel Clarke (Mickey Smith).
Moffat said that season 11 might be premiering in late 2018.
-
If Marvel Comics was Christian, it would look like this: a pastor's dogged pursuit of a comic Bible
"For me, it's always been about outreach and engaging other people who are not a part of the Christian conversation," says Art Ayris, creator of the Kingstone graphic novel Bible.
-
Jim Bob Duggar predicts which of the Duggar kids will have the next baby in the expanding clan
Some of them have kids already and others have just got married, while Joseph and Kendra Caldwell are preparing to get married soon.
- How churches are solving holiday hunger
- 'The Lord is their refuge': 7 Bible verses about the poor
- John Mark Comer: Why you shouldn't plant a church in your 20s
- 'This is our village': How local Christians and a Catholic charity are rebuilding an Iraqi community brick by brick
- This old spiritual practice is making a unexpected comeback. Why?
- How the Church went from hero to zero on mental health
- Influence, unprecedented access and an 'impact on policy': Are evangelicals tightening their grip on Trump's White House?
- 7 ways to help your children encounter God this summer
- A gift from God: 7 Bible verses about rest
- 'This is our village': How local Christians and a Catholic charity are rebuilding an Iraqi community brick by brick
- Another victim of violence: Mexican priest dies after attack during Mass
- 'God knows your suffering': Justin Welby prays for South Sudan's refugees in Uganda
- Hobby Lobby smuggling scandal: Israeli police arrest 5 antiquities dealers in Jerusalem
- Iraqi town elects first ever Christian woman as mayor
- Vatican promotes 'tourism with a human touch' in seasonal message