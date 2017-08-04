'Doctor Who' season 11 release date news: New season with Jodie Whittaker to premiere in late 2018

Since the unveiling of Jodie Whittaker, who will be succeeding Peter Capaldi as the titular character in "Doctor Who," many have been anticipating what the actress can bring to the table as the show's first female time lord. However, it seems that fans may have to wait a lot longer than expected, as season 11 might premiere in the latter portion of 2018.

Whittaker will make her first appearance in the "Doctor Who" Christmas special called "Twice Upon a Time" alongside David Bradley, who plays the first Doctor. Mark Gatiss and outgoing companion Pearl Mackie also appear on the episode.

According to outgoing showrunner Steven Moffat, he stayed on until the Christmas special to ensure incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall's availability. This was because had he not stayed, then the show might not have aired at all during Christmas of 2015 and fall in 2018.

Much like her predecessors who have come and go on the show since the concept of regeneration was introduced, Whittaker's debut into the Whoniverse made way for some divided opinions. The opinions centered around the sudden gender change, as the Doctor has always been male in the past 50 years that the show has been on air.

Whittaker becoming a female Doctor could mean a male companion. According to The Sun, Kris Marshall, who has long been rumored to become the next Doctor, could be the next companion.

A representative from the BBC stated that no decision has been made yet regarding the casting of companions. Should Marshall become the next male companion, he will replace Matt Lucas, who plays Nardole. Other former male companions include Arthur Darvill (Rory Williams), John Barrowman (Captain Jack Harkness), and Noel Clarke (Mickey Smith).

Moffat said that season 11 might be premiering in late 2018.