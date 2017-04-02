'Doctor Who' season 10 updates: Doctor Who gets temporarily stuck on Earth, meets openly gay companion
A lot of changes are expected to happen when season 10 of "Doctor Who" returns to the small screen this month.
The upcoming installment of the British science-fiction television show is expected to bring in Doctor Who's (Peter Capaldi) first openly gay companion.
When the series returns for season 10, Doctor Who will be accompanied by two people: Nardole (Matt Lucas) and Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie). Bill is described as someone who is "feisty, fun, and inquisitive" and is expected to be open about her sexuality.
According to Mackie, there should be no issues about this. In an interview with the BBC, she said, "It shouldn't be a big deal in the 21st Century. It's about time isn't it?"
The actress said that it is important to have such representation, especially on mainstream shows. She continued, "It's important to say people are gay, people are black — there are also aliens in the world as well so watch out for them."
Mackie also recalled her own experience back then when she could not relate with the characters she sees on screen. She said, "I remember watching TV as a young mixed race girl not seeing many people who looked like me, so I think being able to visually recognise yourself on screen is important."
Meanwhile, the story of Doctor Who" season 10 is also expected to bring in some unexpected twists in the story.
One of the characteristics of Doctor Who is being able to travel to different places and time. However, season 10 will see him stuck on Earth temporarily.
Capaldi told SFX that he will not be travelling around space and time. He elaborated, "I ﬁnd myself becalmed and trapped, and so have to take a job as a lecturer. That's where he meets [new companion] Bill."
"Doctor Who" season 10 premieres on April 15.
