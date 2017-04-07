'Doctor Who' season 10 premiere date, news: John Simm to reprise his role as The Master
John Simm, who played The Master in 2010, is set to play the role once again in an upcoming episode of "Doctor Who."
The actor himself confirmed his return on the show, saying to BBC, "I can confirm that it's true, thanks to the power of time travel I'm back. It's always a pleasure to work with this great team of people and I can't wait for you all to see what the Master gets up to in the next series."
The Master is the arch-nemesis of The Doctor, so he is expected to face off the latter (Peter Capaldi) and his new assistant, Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) in a yet-undisclosed episode. This will be his first encounter with this incarnation of The Doctor as his last appearance had him confronting the version played by David Tennant.
Simm's return will prove to be interesting, given that Michelle Gomez was previously confirmed to play the role of The Master, although her incarnation prefers to be called Missy. Steven Moffat, the show's executive producer, teased fans about this, saying: "Nothing stays secret for long on Doctor Who but you'll have to wait a little bit longer to see exactly what the Master is up to and how he makes his return to face the Doctor. It's been a huge pleasure to have fan favourites John Simm and Michelle Gomez face to face in the same role! It's not often you get to see a solo personality clash."
Season 10 of "Doctor Who" will premiere on April 15, Saturday, at 7:20 p.m. CET on BBC One. This will be the last season of Capaldi as The Doctor and Moffat as the executive producer.
Aside from the upcoming exit of the two, fans are buzzing about the latest revelation that Bill is the first openly gay companion of The Doctor. Moffat said he was surprised about the "fuss" that occurred after the revelation. He said that they did not expect to receive a round of applause for this decision, only that they made it for representation.
