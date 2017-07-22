'Doctor Who' new season plot rumors: Is the Doctor's daughter coming back? Former Doctors clash over new casting

It has been years since fans heard from one special character in the "Doctor Who" universe. With season 11 premiering in 2018 with a new showrunner as well as Jodie Whittaker being the incoming owner of the TARDIS, it seems that one character is making her return.

That character is the Doctor's daughter herself, Jenny (Georgia Moffett). Jenny was first introduced in "The Doctor's Daughter" in the David Tennant era of the show, as the Doctor's clone. A violent encounter with the episode's villains ensued and the Doctor thought she had died. However, being a time lord herself, Jenny survived and stole a spaceship, running away to see the other planets out in the galaxy. Jenny's story may have been left in the back burner for a while, but she is now finally coming back.

Not on-screen, that is. According to Radio Times, Moffett will be headlining her own special audio drama produced by Big Finish. The announcement of the Doctor's daughter being in her own audio drama came in a very timely manner, since it was announced that Jodie Whittaker will be taking on the Doctor character for the long-running show. Whittaker is also the first woman to play the part of the time lord.

By now, it is quite common to see a lot of criticism towards the actor who will succeed the current Doctor in the show. With Whittaker stepping into the role, succeeding Peter Capaldi in the Christmas special, opinions were highly divided. Some were welcoming of the sudden change in the gender of the Doctor, while there are others who preferred that the time lord remain male.

Former Doctor Peter Davison (who is also Moffett's father) stated at the San Diego Comic-Con last week that he believed casting Whittaker as the 13th Doctor meant that boys had one less person to look up to. Davison's successor on the show, 6th Doctor Colin Baker, thought otherwise, and said that Davison's opinion was "complete rubbish," considering that the show has had 50 years of role models.

Advertisement

The BBC also released a statement regarding the criticisms toward the Doctor becoming a woman. They said that since the First Doctor (William Hartnell) regenerated back in 1966, the Doctor has continued to evolve, and has been doing so for decades, which is why the show has lasted this long.