'Doctor Who' Christmas special news, spoilers: News: David Bradley returns as first doctor

A familiar face is returning to "Doctor Who" in the upcoming Christmas Special. While lead actor Peter Capaldi and executive producer Steven Moffat are making a departure, David Bradley is making a return as the First Doctor.

Capaldi and Bradley have recently been confirmed to star alongside each other in the special episode. Last July 2, the show's official Twitter account made a post featuring photos of the two actors. The first photo shows them posing together in a studio shot, and the second one is a scene in season 10 finale where the Twelfth Doctor met his First version.

"The #DoctorWho Xmas special will be a multi-Doctor story featuring the current Doctor (Peter Capaldi) and the First Doctor (David Bradley)!" announced bbcdoctor who in the social media post.

In the final scene of season 10's last episode, the Doctor suffered an injury and was brought by the Tarids to an unnamed location. As he struggled to regenerate, he stumbled outside to a snowy landscape, screaming, "I will not change." He then heard a response echoing his words.

Through the blizzard, the Twelfth Doctor saw a figure approaching. Judging by his silhouette, he was wearing a cloak, a hat, and a scarf. However, before he can finish an introduction, the First Doctor cuts the Twelfth by mocking him. Bradley's character points out, "The Doctor? Oh, I don't think so. No, dear me, no. You may be a doctor, but I am the Doctor. The original, you might say."

This encounter continues in the Christmas Special which storyline remains a mystery. However, the show's new director, Rachel Talalay, teases that it is going to be "beautiful, joyous" and "heartbreaking."

"Oh, it's so wonderful. I'm the biggest fan of it. It's a tour de force. It's a fanboy's dream," Talalay told the Den of Geek in a June 29 interview. "I mean, there's a certain absolute fanboy-ness to it, which will make you squee... Steven is a genius."