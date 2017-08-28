'Divinity: Original Sin II' to feature 1,200 fully voiced characters, developer reveals

"Divinity: Original Sin II" will feature fully voiced characters. Kickstarter/ Larian Studios

With only a few weeks before the much awaited launch of the fantasy role playing game "Divinity: Original Sin II," the creators of the game announced that the 1,200 different characters to be featured in the game will be fully voice acted.

To accomplish the great undertaking, developer Larian Studios hired 80 actors to record the script from the game, which contained a million words and 74,000 lines. These were added to the 1,200 characters in the game, comprised of the main characters and computer-controlled avatars.

The developers shared the news via their Kickstarter page on Friday and gave an insight into the team's decision on making the huge game fully voiced. They originally decided that it was an impossible task to fully voice a game with the magnitude of "Divinity: Original Sin II." Fortunately, the team changed their mind and buckled in for the colossal task.

"About halfway through production, we realized just how big this game was getting. We thought there would be no way, either time or budget-wise, to voice it all," said the developers. The team started small, with the goal of improving the soundscape by giving some of the characters voiced one-liners and ambient dialogues.

"But it just didn't feel right," added the developers. "We wanted to hear our beloved characters talk. Really talk. So we crunched some numbers, poured some coffee and decided: Oh heck, why not. Let's fully voice 'Divinity: Original Sin 2!'"

The cast of voice actors includes "Downton Abbey" actor Harry Hadden-Paton, who also lent his voice on "Dragon Age: Inquisition." His "Inquisition" co-actor Alix Wilton Regan is also part of the cast, as well as other veteran voice actors, including Tamaryn Payne ("Stalled"), Chris Finney ("Mass Effect: Andromeda"), Alec Newman ("Assassin's Creed Syndicate"), and Christopher Bonwell ("Siffre").

"Divinity: Original Sin II" is set for release on Sept. 14 for Microsoft Windows. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game will be released at a later time.