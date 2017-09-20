'Divinity: Original Sin 2' news: Sequel boasts successful release; console version hinted

"Divinity: Original Sin 2" is a sequel to the Kickstarter success of Larian Studios. "Divinity" official website

The release of "Divinity: Original Sin 2" came with a resounding success, as the game has reached its sales milestone of 500,000 copies sold.

Publisher and developer Larian Studios is now enjoying critical and customer acclaim for "Divinity: Original Sin 2." Despite its niche genre, the game is doing remarkably well in terms of sales. At the time of writing, the number of concurrent players on the game's Steam platform has soared to about 85,000, which is significantly big for a non-online multiplayer game.

Swen Vincke of Larian told Eurogamer that it was way beyond what they expected; 500,000 unit sales just days after release is staggering when one remembers that the first installment took around three months to sell the same number of copies. Given the number of concurrent players for "Divinity: Original Sin 2," Larian is also receiving support on a grand scale, which is why they will soon be releasing an update to fix the launch day issues and patch the game.

It is worth noting that the game had a stellar reception despite its "nightmare" of a launch day. On launch day for "Divinity: Original Sin 2," the city where Larian Studios is located had a power outage. To make matters worse, the computers that the studio used to upload game builds to Steam would not boot up. Nevertheless, the game was still released on time, although the non-English translations were delayed.

At the moment, the newly released sequel is competing with "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" for the top spot on Steam, an impressive feat for a crowdfunded Kickstarter indie game.

The game's success, both in reception and sales, indicates a need for a console version since Larian Studios was reportedly waiting for the reception of the PC version before developing console versions. However, the developers are still working on ironing out the issues of the PC version. However, they might eventually power up their machines to work on whatever is next.

"Divinity: Original Sin 2" is now available for purchase on Steam for $44.99.