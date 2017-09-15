'Divinity: Original Sin 2' now available

An undead character, one of the playable character's in "Divinity: Original Sin 2" Steam website

"Divinity: Original Sin 2" is now available in the market, and it comes in regular and limited collector's editions. The game is playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

A few days ahead of the game's release on Sept. 14, a combat mechanics trailer came out, providing a preview of the gameplay. Larian Studios, the developer of "Divinity: Original Sin 2" and its predecessor, released the video on the company's official YouTube page where they detailed the the combat dynamics of the game.

Staying true to the franchise's light-hearted charm, Larian Studios boasts the game's many different methods of resolving combat, where even characters who are vastly outmatched and outnumbered can still turn the tide of the battle to their favor, provided the player knows how to take advantage of the game's combat mechanics.

The combat and class diversity is definitely more fleshed out and complex compared to the first game, expanding the player's options, especially when approaching and defeating enemies. The video shows what a Ranger, Mage, Rogue and Warrior are capable of doing when used in synergy and with enough player knowledge.

It is worth noting that, like its predecessor, "Divinity: Original Sin 2" is a role-playing game (RPG) that utilizes isometric turn-based combat instead of real time. Some players looking for a faster combat pace might not find this to their liking. For those who are fine with the turn-based combat mechanics, though, "Divinity: Original Sin 2" has now mastered and improved upon its predecessor's turn-based combat mechanics with flair, so they will be much to appreciate.

Prior to the game's commercial release, fans were able to experience and try it by availing the early access program for "Divinity: Original Sin 2," which was then made available for them upon release.