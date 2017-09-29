'Divinity: Original Sin 2' extensive game review: Receives high praises from video game critics

The promotional poster for the video game by Larian Studios, 'Divinity: Original Sin 2." Facebook/gogcom

The turn-based strategy role-playing game (RPG) "Divinity: Original Sin 2" was released on Sept. 14, and has been constantly receiving exceptional praise for its efforts in being a well-rounded and exciting game. Due to the lengthy time requirement to fully experience the game, proper reviews have been somewhat delayed, but they are now coming in and it seems that the reception is unanimously positive.

Gamespot has given the game a perfect score of 10 out of 10, which is definitely not common in the realm of video game critiquing. The story of "Divinity: Original Sin 2" deviates from the common stories of contemporary RPGs, wherein good and evil are clearly distinguished from one another. This makes the game morally grey, and it repeatedly shows honorable characters trying their best to fight for what is right, but failing somewhere along the way.

The gameplay itself should not be too complicated for those who are used to table top games or turn-based RPGs. However, what separates "Divinity: Original Sin 2" from other similar games is the multiple options with which players can make use of the in-game environment. Every factor of an environment can influence the outcome of any conflict, as it favors those who position themselves in high-ground, and make use of explosive barrels, just to name a few.

Metro described the game to be "God-tier," in that it could be the best video game of its type to ever come out. One of the main reasons that they regard "Divinity: Original Sin 2" so highly is that players' in game decisions can massively impact the over-arching story of the game, as well as its characters – exceptionally at that. They had stated that "it is one of the most realistic video games ever made," perhaps alluding to the mechanics involving cause and effect.

The customization options upon starting a new game is vast as well. Players will be able to make their own avatars by choosing from five different races, and customizing them as they see fit. Additionally, "Divinity: Original Sin 2" also provides players with pre-made characters with their own special back story that ties in with the overall story of the game. It is these little nuances and features that have amazed players and critics alike about the game.

"Divinity: Original Sin 2" is now out for the Windows PC.