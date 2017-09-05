'Divinity: Original Sin 2' Collector's Edition revealed

Fans of isometric role-playing games (RPG), especially those who prefer turn-based combat, will be delighted to hear that Larian Studios, the makers of "Divinity Original Sin 2" and its predecessor, released a new update about the status of the upcoming RPG.

"Divinity: Original Sin 2," a sequel to the Kickstarter success of Larian Studios. Divinity official website

A update video from the developers themselves revealed a new "Undead" race, a new character and more importantly for the hardcore patrons, a Collector's Edition of the game.

The Collector's Edition will contain an instruction manual, a Chronicle of the Reaper's Coast book which is 120 pages thick, a "Compendium of Rivellonian" artwork with 160 pages, and a map of Reaper's Coast all encased in a beautiful box with each side showing off one of the four Rivellonian races. The selling point of the Collector's Edition, however, is the 10.2-inch-tall miniature statue of Fane who's a member of the new Undead race, complete with an interchangeable skeletal head.

The sequel to the first Divinity is due on Sept. 14 and is right now available to be played via Early Access on Steam. The Early Access, should the players avail it, will guarantee the patrons immediate access to the game's first act, which according to the Steam page of "Divinity Original Sin 2," contains around 8 to 12 hours of the game as well as the player versus player (PVP) Arena mode.

Full game upon release is also promised to players who avail of the Early Access.

As for the unveiling of the "Undead" race, these new additions will surely add some twist to the gameplay as they will feature significantly different mechanics compared to the other races of the game, according to PC Gamer. Such mechanics include being able to be healed with poison unlike "living" races while being damaged by regular healing potions, as well as being able to pick locks using just their fingers or rather the bones on them.

Those interested in the Collector's Edition of the game might need to be quick about their purchase, since PC Games Network has reported that only 1000 copies of Collector's Edition will be available. "Divinity Original Sin 2 Collector's Edition" is priced at $169 and will be released on Sept. 14.