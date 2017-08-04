'Divergent: Ascendant' TV series in early stages of development; Shailene Woodley, Theo James to return?
Starz and Lionsgate Television announced that "Ascendant," the fourth and final installment in the "Divergent" franchise, is in the early stages of development.
"Ascendant" is being penned by Adam Cozad ("Tarzan"), who would also serve as an executive producer alongside Lee Toland Krieger ("Age of Adaline"). The two had originally been on board to write and direct the fourth feature-length film before the project was scrapped.
However, it is unclear if Shailene Woodley and Theo James — who took on the respective roles of Beatrice "Tris" Prior and Tobias "Four" Eaton — will come back to the planned television series. While the former is still open to finishing the character's story, she is just not that interested in doing a TV show.
"I didn't sign up to be in a television show," Woodley, 25, said in an interview with Screen Rant. "Out of respect to the studio and everyone involved, they may have changed their mind and may be doing something different, but I'm not necessarily interested in doing a television show."
Much like his co-star, James is also not keen on doing a TV movie of "Divergent: Ascendant." Not only him, but most of the original cast members would reportedly pass on the said TV project.
"I think it's a shame that we can't finish the story," James, 32, told TooFab. "But I think it's evolving in a place where the actors that have been in the three movies probably won't be in whatever it evolves to in the future."
To recall, "The Divergent Series: Allegiant" only grossed over $66.1 million in North America and $113 million in other territories for a worldwide total of $179.2 million, becoming the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. This prompted budget cuts on the fourth and final installment in the series, "Ascendant."
