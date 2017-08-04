Entertainment
Ukraine's forgotten crisis: How ordinary Christian heroes are bringing hope to the hopeless
Counting the cost: Why I'm (mostly) glad to be a clergy child
World Relief has broken ranks. Will other evangelical organisations follow and criticise Trump?
'Miracle baby' pastor Gilbert Deya extradited to face child trafficking charges
US evangelicals likely to believe poverty is your own fault
British churches urged to 'step up' response to refugee crisis
Christian Today explainer: What's happening in Venezuela?
How do you beat Christian Festival High Syndrome?
'Diminishing America': Major evangelical group attacks Trump-backed immigration act
Pastor who alleged workplace discrimination for anti-gay views was rightly fired, tribunal finds

'Divergent: Ascendant' TV series in early stages of development; Shailene Woodley, Theo James to return?

Maolen Estomagulang

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in "The Divergent Series: Allegiant."Lionsgate Studios

Starz and Lionsgate Television announced that "Ascendant," the fourth and final installment in the "Divergent" franchise, is in the early stages of development.

"Ascendant" is being penned by Adam Cozad ("Tarzan"), who would also serve as an executive producer alongside Lee Toland Krieger ("Age of Adaline"). The two had originally been on board to write and direct the fourth feature-length film before the project was scrapped.

However, it is unclear if Shailene Woodley and Theo James — who took on the respective roles of Beatrice "Tris" Prior and Tobias "Four" Eaton — will come back to the planned television series. While the former is still open to finishing the character's story, she is just not that interested in doing a TV show.

"I didn't sign up to be in a television show," Woodley, 25, said in an interview with Screen Rant. "Out of respect to the studio and everyone involved, they may have changed their mind and may be doing something different, but I'm not necessarily interested in doing a television show."

Much like his co-star, James is also not keen on doing a TV movie of "Divergent: Ascendant." Not only him, but most of the original cast members would reportedly pass on the said TV project.

Advertisement

"I think it's a shame that we can't finish the story," James, 32, told TooFab. "But I think it's evolving in a place where the actors that have been in the three movies probably won't be in whatever it evolves to in the future."

To recall, "The Divergent Series: Allegiant" only grossed over $66.1 million in North America and $113 million in other territories for a worldwide total of $179.2 million, becoming the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. This prompted budget cuts on the fourth and final installment in the series, "Ascendant."

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY