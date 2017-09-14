'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' release date news: Game will stay PS4 exclusive; director promises 60 fps gameplay

Promotional photo for "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" Square Enix

Fans of "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" won't be finding the game on multiple consoles anytime soon. The upcoming game will be released exclusively for PlayStation 4 as the developers have chosen to honor their partnership with Sony.

In an interview with Dual Shockers during Gamescom in Cologne, Germany last August, producer Ichiro Hazama said that his team isn't thinking about other platforms for "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" as of the moment.

He explained that they plan to ensure that the game will be perfected before considering any other expansions and that they are set on honoring their relationship with Sony Interactive Entertainment. This seems to mean that the game will stay an exclusive game for PS4. The original arcade game was also based on PS4 technology.

Meanwhile, game director Takeo Kujiraoka promised that there will be improvements for the game on PS4 Pro, although no further details were mentioned.

He did say that both the PS4 and the PS4 Pro will run the game at 60 frames per second (fps), so fans have that to look forward to, at least.

"On PS4 Pro it's going to run at 60 FPS like on PS4, but it's going to be more beautiful," Kujiraoka said.

There has also been no news on additional characters for the game. Kujiraoka shared, however, that he personally wanted to see Umaro from "Final Fantasy VI" as well as Rinoa and her dog Angelo from "Final Fantasy VIII."

"Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" was earlier announced to come with several special editions.

The Ultimate Collector's Edition, selling for $189.99, will come with a Warrior of Light bust figure, the official game soundtrack, an 80-page hardback artbook, a Season Pass, a unique SteelBook case, and a box featuring legendary "Final Fantasy" characters.

The Digital Day One Edition will include a Nameless Warrior downloadable content (DLC) and a mini soundtrack. Meanwhile, the Digital Deluxe Edition will come with the same merchandise, plus the Season Pass.

The Season Pass gives players access to six additional playable characters with two color variations and two additional weapons for each.

"Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" will be released worldwide on Jan. 30, 2018.