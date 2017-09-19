'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' adds Noctis from 'Final Fantasy XV' to fighting roster

"Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" will be arriving in January 2018. Dissidia Final Fantasy NT website

Game developer Square Enix has revealed something exciting for fans of the Final Fantasy franchise who are eagerly waiting for the fighting game "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT." In a new trailer, the company revealed that Noctis, the protagonist from "Final Fantasy XV," will be joining the upcoming game's roster.

The trailer, which clocks at just under two minutes, also showed a lot of actual gameplay footage. It showcased the game's great graphics and fast-paced action. Familiar faces from the franchise's role-playing game titles are seen in the trailer, including Cloud Strife, Squall Leonhart, Zidane Tribal, and Sephiroth.

After showing off the epic gameplay clips, the trailer showed another familiar face, Noctis Lucis Caelum, who is the protagonist of the latest main "Final Fantasy" installment.

The addition of Noctis does not come as a big surprise for followers of the beloved franchise. "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" already includes most of the protagonists from major Final Fantasy releases.

Furthermore, the developers at Square Enix have hinted previously that the character would likely appear in the fighting game after "Final Fantasy XV" has been released.

When asked about the inclusion of Noctis in the arcade version "Dissidia Final Fantasy," director Takeo Kujiraoka said, "We're thinking about it, of course. He would likely use something like his Phantom Swords."

The arcade version has been out in Japan since November of 2015, and is continuing to add characters as more Final Fantasy titles are released.

The PlayStation 4 version of the game is set to be released in Japan on Jan. 11 and worldwide on Jan. 30. Unfortunately for fans of other gaming consoles, "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" will only be released for the PlayStation.

Producer Ichiro Hazama said the company wants to make sure that its relationship with Sony is honored and that the game is perfected before they consider other platforms.