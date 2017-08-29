Disney's 'Mulan' live action adaptation sets production start date and locations

The production start date and locations for the live action "Mulan" film have been set. Facebook/ WaltDisneyMulan

The gears will soon be turning for the production of Disney's upcoming live action adaptation of the classic animated film "Mulan." The production has been set to begin early next year, while its filming locations have also been selected.

The film will be starting the production in January 2018, website Omega Underground revealed. The project's filming will be happening in China, Australia, and New Zealand. With the foundations of the production now being set, the film would probably start making major casting announcements.

The 1998 animated version of "Mulan" featured "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." star Ming-Na Wen as the voice actor for the titular character. As for the songs, Broadway star Lea Salonga lent her voice for Fa Mulan. The original film also featured the voices of George Takei, Eddie Murphy, and Donny Osmond.

At the helm of the upcoming movie is director Niki Caro, who is known for the acclaimed 2002 film "Whale Rider" and "The Zookeeper's Wife," which was released earlier this year. Caro has insisted that the new film should be culturally authentic, it is expected that the lead roles will be given to Chinese performers.

The casting for the film could give also hints as to whether or not it would be a musical. In a report by Moviefone, Caro has been quoted saying there would be no songs in the movie, leading to an uproar of fans. The animated film was enjoyed by many not only because of its action and story, but also because it produced some memorable songs, like "I'll Make a Man Out of You" and "Reflection."

The production was originally expected to begin this past spring. The delay has also translated to a postponement in the film's release date. During the D23 Expo last month, Disney announced that the premiere of the live action "Mulan" has been pushed back to 2019 from an original Dec. 2018 schedule.