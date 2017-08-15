Disney to pull movies from Netflix to launch new streaming service in 2019

The "Toy Story" franchise will help launch Disney's new video streaming service in 2019. Disney website

The Walt Disney Company will be pulling its movies, as well as Pixar titles from Netflix to start its own Disney-branded streaming service in 2019.

The news was announced by the company through its website last week. The move was made following Disney's acquisition of BAMTech, LLC, a streaming technology infrastructure provider. The company wants to deliver their films straight to consumers using their own video-on-demand service.

"The media landscape is increasingly defined by direct relationships between content creators and consumers," said Robert A. Iger, chairman and chief executive officer of Disney. He said that BAMTech's full array of innovative services will give the company the "the power to forge those connections, along with the flexibility to quickly adapt to shifts in the market."

This will mark new growth opportunities for the entertainment giant, enabling it to take advantage of the advancements in streaming technology to promote and market its own brands.

The new Disney-branded service will arrive in 2019 and will be the exclusive home for video-on-demand viewing of the latest animated and live action outings from Disney and Pixar. Some of their strongest brands will help launch the video service, including "Toy Story 4," the untitled "Frozen" sequel, and the live action remake of "The Lion King."

Aside from Disney and Pixar films, the streaming service will also include vast content from television channels like the Disney XD Disney Channel, and Disney Junior.

The company is also mulling over the possibility of launching standalone streaming services for two of its largest brands, Star Wars and Marvel. Disney is still studying the overlap between Disney audience and Marvel as well as Star Wars fans.

Disney will also be launching an ESPN-branded multi-sport streaming service in 2018. It will feature live regional, national, and international games and events, including Major League Soccer and Baseball, Grand Slam Tennis, National Hockey League, and various college sports leagues.