'Dishonored: Death of the Outsider' shows off new tools and abilities ahead of launch

"Dishonored: Death of the Outsider" will be arriving Sept. 15. Facebook/ Dishonored

The much anticipated third installment of the action adventure stealth video game series "Dishonored" will be arriving this month. In a new video, Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Studios revealed some of the powers and abilities of "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider" protagonist Billie.

The video showed an interview with Arkane's Harvey Smith as he discussed some of the new abilities and tools available for players in the upcoming game. With regards to her source of power, the game's new protagonist Billie is not like the previous games' main characters Corvo Attano and Emily Kaldwin.

Unlike the two, she doesn't gain her abilities as a result of getting marked by the Outsider. Rather, she uses artifacts that have previously been in the Void, where the Outsider lives. These items grant her unique abilities she can use to take down enemies in new ways.

The video showed the Void Strike, where Billie charges up her sword and attacks enemies with a powerful swing, hurling them backwards in the process. This attack can be used on targets that are still some distance away.

Another ability discussed in the video is the Displace skill, which helps Billie teleport from one point to another. She is able to set a marker at a location, and then teleport back to it at any time. This gives the character a lot of mobility and shows great potential for performing interesting combos with other abilities.

Lastly, the new gadget, "Hook Mine," was revealed. It is a device which can be attached to walls or floors as a trap. When enemies come within its range, it pulls them and hooks them into place. It is a device that will surely provide interesting and fun gameplay experience for "Dishonored" players.

"Dishonored: Death of the Outsider" will be released on Sept. 15 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One.