'Dishonored: Death of the Outsider' gameplay review: New abilities and mechanics

A promotional poster for the latest title by Arkane Studios, "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider." Facebook/dishonored

The add-on to the Arkane Studios game "Dishonored 2" has been released last Sept. 15, titled "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider," and reviews about the story and the nature of the game has steadily been coming out of the woodwork. The new game introduced players to a new protagonist named Billie Lurk, who is different from Corvo Attano.

In the main story of "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider," Billie is tasked to help her old and dying mentor Daud to kill the black-eyed outsider – who has serves as the mystical and enigmatic guide to Corvo, ever since the series began roughly around five years ago. According to The Guardian, the Outsider is described as a god-like character who is responsible for the outcome of the previous "Dishonored" games, which is why he needs to be dealt with.

The game may seem like another prototypical "Dishonored" title, but Arkane Studios has varied the system enough that enhanced the player experience in terms of gameplay. Players will still be able to affect the fictional world of Karnacca through their in-game choices, but mana management has become easier and more efficient since it regenerates over time. The need for searching far and wide for mana vials has become virtually obsolete.

Billie is a well-liked character in the series and the abilities that she has reflects her personality in the same way that it did Corvo and Emily. According to PC Games N, while Corvo can make use of his possession ability, Billie grew up on the streets which means that she is cunning and possesses an incredible amount of street-smarts.

In a review by IGN, there are enough interesting abilities that Billy has which made the game new and exciting for players. Billy has the "foresight" ability that allows players to stop time and scout the general area of their location so that they can properly plan their attack and/or approach before taking action. This feature minimizes the chore of having to sneak and hide from incoming enemies, and is a good substitute for the "Dark Vision" ability.

As with the other "Dishonored" titles, the story will depend on the player's choices in the game. Compared to "Dishonored 2," which set the bar really high in terms of its story, the significantly shorter conclusion to the series does not quite compare. However, it seems that Arkane Studios has been successful in nipping the story in the bud with a well-liked protagonist, without drastically changing what made the previous title great.