'Dishonored 2' news: Free trial goes live on April 6 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Players can try out the first three levels of "Dishonored 2" starting April 6.

According to Bethesda, the sequel to the 2012 hit will be free to play this week. The free trial includes the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the action video game, as well as the PC version via Steam.

"We're pleased to announce that we're releasing a free trial for Dishonored 2 on April 6! Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, the free trial will allow players to dive into the first three missions of the campaign as either Empress Emily Kaldwin or the Royal Protector, Corvo Attano," the stuido's press release reads.

Since it will consist of the first three quests, Eurogamer notes that the demo will be a bit lengthy. Although the tutorial mission is short, the scale of every mission significantly expands once the player arrives at Karnaca. The game's second mission is estimated to take upwards of two hours, so the full trial is expected to be completed within a fair few hours. Players should take note that the demo concludes right before "The Clockwork Mansion." Progress made in the trial will be carried over to the full game for those who decide to purchase the full game.

Released in November 2016, "Dishonored 2" takes place 15 years following the events of the original game. It opens with a coup against the Empress that leaves either her or Corvo incapacitated, as the other boards a ship headed to the tropical but not pleasant realm of Karnaca. From there, the quest to take Emily back to the throne begins with the help of supporting characters Anton Sokolov and the Outsider.

Since its launch, the game has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics. It was named "Best Action-Adventure Game" at the Game Awards 2016 and was awarded "PlayStation 4 Game of the Year" by IGN last year. The action-adventure title was also PC Gamer's choice for "Game of the Year" in 2016.