'Dishonored 2' news: 'Death of the Outsider' DLC to launch soon; system requirements revealed

Players will take on the role of Billie Lurk, an assassin with supernatural powers. Steam website

Fans of "Dishonored," and those looking for a fresh start with a new title or genre, should be on the lookout as "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider" nears its release.

"Death of the Outsider" is a standalone expansion for the "Dishonored" franchise and is developed by the award winning Arkane Studios. Like the previous two "Dishonored" games and all their downloadable contents (DLCs), "Death of the Outsider" lets players take on the role of a notorious supernatural assassin named Billie Lurk as she reunites with her mentor Daud for one of the greatest assassination stints ever.

"Death of the Outsider" takes on the features of the "Dishonored 2," famed for its branching moral paths which seamlessly meld into the gameplay and progression of the story. In both "Dishonored" games, every player choice matters as these will dictate the next series of events to happen in-game.

Ahead of its release schedule, "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider" has also unveiled its system requirements for the PC. As reported by Game Debate, the minimum system requirements for the game are rather steep. "Dishonored 2," requires an Intel Core i5-2400 with a clock speed of 3.1 (Gigahertz) GHz or Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) FX-8320 with 3.5 GHz for the processor, 8 (Gigabytes) GB of system memory, at least 2 GB of video memory from either Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7970 video cards, and with a hard drive space that remains to be announced or seen.

PC gamers who want to maximize the game's graphics to its highest fidelity will need an Intel Core i7-4770 at 3.4 GHz or AMD FX-8350 at 4.0 GHz for the processor, 16 GB of system memory, and 6 GB video memory from either Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8 GB. "Death of the Outsider" will also require an operating system between 64-bit Windows 7 and 64-bit Windows 10.

"Dishonored: Death of the Outsider" will not require the previous "Dishonored" game as it is a standalone, and it will be released on Sept. 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.