'Dishonored 2' latest news: 50 percent discount on game offered on Steam after free play period; title earns praises from players
Those who have not yet tried "Dishonored 2" was given a chance to experience the intense gameplay that made the title one of the critically acclaimed ones in the market. After the free play session, interested players can avail of a 50 percent discount for the game on Steam.
The demo allowed players to see what the game has in store by letting them experience the first three missions. This is apparently enough to demonstrate what the title offers. The demo data can be saved, and it may be carried over to a full game once a player decides to buy the title.
Those who want to purchase the title should grab the 50 percent discount being offered on Steam right now. The online retailer's midweek madness sale offers a generous deal for all gamers. Aside from "Dishonored 2," the highly praised "Dark Souls 3" is also available for sale.
"Dishonored 2" can be owned by just spending $29.99. This is one sweet deal that should not be missed.
The game is set 15 years following the defeat of Lord Regent. Players can take the role of either Corvo or Emily in the mission to restore the power of the latter.
Gamers have been praising the game's unique, supernatural storyline and the complicated gameplay it offers. In fact, the title won Best Action/Adventure Game at The Game Awards last year.
Actual players are also lauding the game. On Steam, player Shortwave Eagle wrote a review for the game, saying: "For me, the Dishonored 2 gameplay and map design met the same high levels as the first, and sometimes [succeeded] it. The massive choice of how to play each level is something so nice to have in what is still a 'linear' story game. It is also very replayable, because of the [versatility] of each playstyle/character/level."
"You get most of the powers from the first Dishonored plus some new better ones. With New Game + you can use all of Corvo and all of Emily's powers," commented another player with the username Herm00r.
More details about the game can be found here.
