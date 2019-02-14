Diocese of Guildford partners with Aldershot Town FC and NHS to support young carers

The young carers got to meet the players and tour the stadium

Nearly 200 young carers were treated to a special day with Aldershot Town FC during their home game against Eastleigh FC last Saturday.

The day offered an opportunity for the young carers to relax and have fun before returning to the responsibilities that come with providing care for loved ones at home.

On the day, the youngsters and their families were given a tour of the stadium and met the players. Twelve young carers also acted as mascots for the team.

The 'Carers Day' is the result of an innovative news partnership between Aldershot Town FC, the NHS and the Diocese of Guildford to support young carers across Hampshire.

The Rev Clive Richardson, Diocese Carer Support Adviser, and local clergy, the Rev George Newton and the Rev Alwyn Pereira, were there on the day to welcome the youngsters to the stadium.

Rev Richardson said: 'Over 2,000 people attended the match, and will now be more aware of carers and what they do from the article in the matchday programme and information stands around the ground. The club's commitment to our partnership and willingness to help have been phenomenal.'

Aldershot Town Football Club, the Diocese of Guildford, NHS North East Hants & Farnham Clinical Commissioning Group, The Princess Royal Trust for Carers, and Hart Voluntary Action have joined together to form an innovative partnership to support carers in Hampshire.

A survey by the BBC in 2010 revealed that as many as one in 12 secondary school-aged students - around a quarter of a million young people - had caring responsibilities at home. These included dressing, washing and bathing family members.

According to the survey of 4,029 students, nearly one in 10 (8 per cent) said they had carried out the 'personal care' of someone in their home either 'a lot of the time' or 'some of the time' in the past month, while over a quarter (29 per cent) said they had carried out 'emotional care' of someone in their home either 'a lot of the time' or 'some of the time' in the previous month, such as reading to them or taking them out for a walk.

Young carers are often responsible for parents or grandparents with needs that can include disabilities, mental or physical health issues, or addictions.

At the launch of the partnership last month, John Casey, Chair of the Shots Foundation, said young carers were the 'great unsung heroes of our society'.

'They don't get paid in money, they get paid in love and appreciation for those for which they care,' he said.

'We are delighted to play our part in saying well done and saluting them for all they do.'