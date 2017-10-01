'Die Hard: Year One' news: Casting for the younger version of McClane begins

John and Jack McClane takes on a Russian crime syndicate Facebook/diehardmovies

Casting for the young John McClane for the sixth installment of the "Die Hard" franchise has begun.

Such was revealed by Len Wiseman ("Underworld") in an interview with Deadline. He added, "The casting for the role is crucial. Those bare feet have some big shoes to fill." The film's story will show McCLane as a rookie cop who often finds himself in the wrong time and at the wrong place while trying to make the 1980's New York a safer place for everyone.

The sixth movie — which is under the working title of "Die Hard: Year One — was announced back in the October 2015 via a tweet by Wiseman. Lead actor, Bruce Willis told Empirethat having this kind of prequel-sequel scenario was a good idea that got him excited. Bouncing back and forth from past to present will be a tricky thing according to the 62-year-old action star. Willis also added that his younger version should be ready and willing to do all the hard and rough stuff of filming this kind of movie.

Willis reprised his role as McClane back in January 2013 with "A Good Day to Die Hard" where he and his son Jack (Jai Courtney) took down a Russian crime syndicate. During the release of this movie, the actor said that the first one will always be the best, while the rest that followed are just trying to be as good. This movie made $300 million after the release of its home video.

Wiseman, the director for "Live Free or Die Hard" (June 2007), has the rest of the casting underway. While a more concrete plot has yet to be revealed, there will be parts of the movie that will shed light on the romance that happened between McClane and Holly.