Dido news: After five years, finally gets back to studio

British singer and songwriter, Dido, whose real name is Florian Cloud de Bounevialle O'Malley Armstrong, is taking another crack at producing a brand new album. She was widely popular in the early 2000's with her hit single "Thank You," which was also sampled by hip hop icon Eminem for his song "Stan."

According to IOL, Dido won't be changing anything from her previous style, and her next songs are going to be reminiscent of the tracks that she is known for today. Listeners will probably be hearing ballad-like songs similar to that of "White Flag," and "Thank You," which are arguably her most popular songs. Most of these tracks are gentle, complementing her sweet angelic voice. Just like how the old saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

The tracks that she came up with in the early 2000's climbed the charts across multiple countries, hitting number one in 11 of them. The album is now being described as "classic Dido," and is expected to be wrapped up, and released some time in 2018. At this point, it is obvious that she took a long break from the music industry, but it is safe to assume that her long-time fans are more than happy to hear that she plans to release more songs.

According to Digital Spy, they had documented Dido's career, and unearthed the reason why the female singer and songwriter had to take such a long break of five years from the industry. Mainly, this was due to her becoming a mother. Even if her Oscar nominated track "If I Rise" saw the light of day in 2010, she had to step on the breaks of her career, and focus more on her child, Stanley, and her husband Rohan Gavin.

A break this long usually does not bode well for musicians. However, since Dido is not tied to any music label, she is now completely independent, which means that she will have full artistic control over the creativity and content of her music this time around. She stated that this is something that actually excited her, and she is not worried about not getting the kind of reception that she was used to back in the early 2000's.