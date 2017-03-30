'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul' film updates: Fans unhappy with new Rodrick; new book to feature behind-the-scenes footage of filming

A new "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" film is expected in May, but fans are not very pleased about the news.

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul" is expected to be released on May 19, in the United States, but fans are not very happy about the news because of its casting. In its recently released trailer, the movie is composed of new cast, including the actor to portray the lead character Rodrick Heffley.

In the first three films, actor Devon Bostick played the role of Rodrick. However, the upcoming movie will feature Charlie Wright in the lead.

With this, fans took their concerns on social media, posting several comments on Twitter. A lot of fans voiced out that no one could replace Bostick in the role, while others made rude comments about Wright. Fans are also uniting in the call to recast, using the hashtag #NotMyRodrick.

Nonetheless, Bostick revealed that he was looking forward for Wright to play the role in "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul." About two weeks ago, the actor tweeted that he was excited to see the new Rodrick "carry on the legacy" in the new film. However, the said post has already been deleted, according to J-14.

The same news portal explains that although there are controversies in the casting, it is also understandable for the casting team to look for other actors to play the roles, since the former actors have already grown up. It points out that Bostick is already 25 years old and may not be the best suited actor to play a teenager.

Meanwhile, a new book called "The Wimpy Kid Movie Diary: The Next Chapter" is expected to be published on May 9, in preparation for the release of the upcoming movie, announced Abrams imprint Amulet Books. This will include behind-the-scenes look in the filming of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul."

In a statement by Michael Jacobs, president and CEO of Abrams, he says that this will please the readers as they look into the author's perspective.

"This first-hand account of the movie-making process through Jeff Kinney's eyes will delight moviegoers of all ages along with the millions of readers and fans of the worldwide bestselling 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' book series," notes Publisher's Weekly.