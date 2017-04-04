'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' new Rodrick Heffley casting news: Hashtag protests initiated by fans dismayed by casting

The news of the premiere date of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul" has now been eclipsed by series fans protesting the casting of Charlie Wright as Rodrick Heffley, a role that was previously played by Devon Bostick. Some are now using the hashtag "#NotMyRodrick" to express their dismay over this matter.

The cast was changed for the fourth film because the previous actors who were in the first three films are now too old to reprise their roles. While movie fans were aware that the cast will be changed and who will take on the roles, they only expressed their discontent after the first trailer was released, which was when they saw Wright in character as Rodrick. Several online petitions have sprung up to protest the casting. Given that the film will premiere next month, it is unlikely that these protests will have any effect on the film.

For his part, Bostick expressed support for Wright as the new Rodrick on a YouTube video. He even commented that the latter looks more like Rodrick from the books. He addressed Wright in the video, saying, "It's time that I gracefully pass on this torch to you as Rodrick. It's time [for me] to let go and know there's a new man in town. Someone's got to rock 'n roll, and it's you. I wish you all the best and keep punishing Greg."

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul" features the Heffleys going on a road trip for a family vacation. The series fans were divided in terms of the other new characters that were cast. While some were okay with the casting changes other than that of Wright, there were also those who were dissatisfied with the actors playing the other Heffleys. The hashtag "#NotMyHeffleys" also began circulating social media by protesting fans.

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul" will premiere on May 19. It is directed by David Bowers, who was also the director of the three other "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" movies.