'Diablo 3' updates: Patch 2.6.1 now live on the Public Test Realm

A promotional poster announcing the patch 2.6.1 PTR. Facebook/Diablo

A "Diablo 3" update is currently in the works as Blizzard Entertainment is testing it out in the Public Test Realm (PTR). Patch 2.6.1 will be addressing some rebalancing issues, mostly for the latest hero class — the Necromancer.

Blizzard has already released the preliminary patch notes for the update that is being tested on the PTR, which means that depending on how results turn out, these notes may still be subject to change.

Additionally, there are some issues that Blizzard did not necessarily include in the list, and they have assured players that these will be updated as soon as possible.

All of the hero classes will be experiencing tweaks — some heroes more than others. However, the Necromancer will be given the most focus especially since the hero is the latest one to come out from the last major "Diablo 3" patch. If players want to experience playing the Necromancer post-patch, they will have to purchase it.

The Necromancer will be able to exceed the 25 percent move speed bonus with its passive skill Fueled by Death, while the skill Command Skeletons will be receiving a tremendous buff. With the latter, skeletons will no longer be rendered useless after sustaining multiple hits, as well as the ability to break from crowd control mechanics caused by opponents. Additionally, players will be able to cast the skill Bone Armor while moving their character.

The buff in abilities will not only happen for the Necromancer, but a significant amount of abilities across the different heroes will be enhanced as well. These buffs will apply to most skills, hero-specific items and sets. These items enhance some particular skills that a hero has, which can prove to be useful if a player has a set of preferred skills.

As with any game-changing patch, update 2.6.0 spawned some issues and bugs that 2.6.1 will be addressing. There were instances when the Necromancer's skeletal mages would spawn up above everything else and opposing monsters were able to steal life by hitting the Necromancer's undead army. These are just some of the bugs in the full list of patch notes that Blizzard is looking to fix.

Blizzard will release the final patch once they have optimized it for "Diablo 3."