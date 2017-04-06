'Diablo 3' news update: Closed beta for 'Rise of the Necromancer' DLC begins soon
The start of the closed beta testing for the Rise of the Necromancer downloadable content (DLC) of "Diablo 3" is just right around the corner.
Blizzard officially announced that invitation for the beta test for the upcoming DLC will be sent out all over the world soon. The testing will provide players the chance to test the new DLC before it officially goes live in the game.
"If you are invited, we'd love to hear all about your adventures on the forums, watch your live streams, and see screenshots and videos of your experiences as you wield the dark powers of the Necromancer," the game developer states in the press release.
The game developer also mentions that since the upcoming DLC and other contents of the Patch 2.6.0 update are currently under development, the inclusions of the closed beta could still change since they are not yet considered as the DLC's final version.
Those who want to join the Rise of the Necromancer beta test should sign up for the beta testing by visiting the Beta Profile Settings page that can be found in the Account Management of the game.
Players need to select the Diablo box under the Beta Tests I'm Interested In, then select the Update Preferences tab. However, players need to make sure that they have an active and good standing "Diablo 3" license in their Blizzard account to have the opportunity to join the closed beta event.
Blizzard will select the participants of the closed beta event from the list of eligible players. They will be notified through email if they managed to make the cut in the coming days. Those who will join the event will be allowed to access all the skills and abilities of the Necromancer and all the other contents of the Patch 2.6.0 update.
The official release date of "Diablo 3" Rise of the Necromancer DLC remains unannounced.
