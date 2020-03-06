Devon church closes for deep clean after parishioner diagnosed with coronavirus

A Devon church has closed for deep cleaning after a visitor tested positive for coronavirus.

St Mary's Church in Churston Ferrers was closed on the advice of Public Health England (PHE) after the visitor took part in a Holy Communion service on Sunday.

Church members have been informed and told to contact PHE for advice.

It comes after Churston Ferrers Grammar School was closed on Monday when a student was confirmed to have coronavirus.

Students of the school are now continuing their studies online from home.

A representative of the church told Devon Live: "Together with the local clergy we are offering full support to all those involved.

"The coronavirus situation is being kept under continual review by the Church of England nationally, and all those with responsibility for church worship and activities in the Diocese of Exeter are being asked to regularly check the official guidance available on the Church of England website."

The Reverend Professor Gina Radford, a vicar in South Devon and former Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, has been advising the Church of England on its coronavirus guidance.

She said, "We as a church are here to support people both spiritually and practically, to listen to concerns if they are worried and to affirm and confirm the official health guidance."