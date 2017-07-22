Developer explains why 'Crash Bandicoot' remake is more challenging than original
Game developer Vicarious Visions recently published a blog post addressing gamers' concerns about the difficulty of "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy." Fans of the franchise have observed that while the remake remained very faithful to the original games, it seems much more challenging.
"Now, we can all agree that some of the Crash levels were, and still are, not easy," the staff blog post said, adding, "The challenge of the games is one of the things we all love."
The developer went on to explain that they decided to unify the handling for all three "N. Sane" games in order to bring a cohesive experience across the trilogy. They opted to adapt the handling of the third title, "Crash Bandicoot: Warped," as it offered the most improved and most modern approach that gave players the most control.
While the handling was unified across the games, the developer added that they "ended up tuning jump differently for each game, so that the jump metrics are the same as the originals."
The company also acknowledged the inevitable changes in the modern titles that may contribute to the differences in difficulty. "Our game engine features a different collision system than the original game, and combined with the addition of physics, certain jumps require more precision than the originals."
Even though the need for increased precision may lead to a more challenging "Crash Bandicoot" experience, the studio also noted that the modernization of its save and checkpoint systems make it a lot more forgiving compared to the original one.
The studio remained positive that even though gamers who have acquired a fair amount of muscle memory may face additional challenge, they are sure that they will prove up to the task.
"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" was released in June for the PlayStation 4 to positive reception, with gamers hailing the remake's faithfulness to the original games that were released in the 1990s.
