Destitution, discrimination and distrust: Churches slam Home Office's 'hostile environment' for migrants

The government's approach to illegal immigration is leading to destitution, discrimination and distrust, according to a group of major denominations.

The Baptist Union of Great Britain, the Church of Scotland, the Methodist Church and the United Reformed Church are calling on the government to review policies that have created a 'hostile environment' for migrants.

Reuters Migrants are drawn to the UK in hopes of a better life – but it may be an illusion.

Referring to the term used by then home secretary Theresa May in 2012, who said: 'The aim is to create, here in Britain, a really hostile environment for illegal immigrants,' the new report, Destitution, Discrimination and Distrust: the web of the hostile environment, claims aspects of these policies run counter to Christian teaching.

It outlines how migrants are denied basic services including housing, healthcare, banking and the right to work.

The campaign follows recent revelations about how British citizens such as members of the 'Windrush generation' have lost their homes, jobs and access to NHS treatment because of flawed policies.

Representatives of the four denominations said in a statement: 'The impact of the hostile environment has gone well beyond immigrants who are in the country illegally. It is of deep concern that people who do not look or sound "British" are now facing increased levels of discrimination in finding homes and employment.

'We believe it is inhumane to use the threat of destitution as a policy tool to encourage people to leave the country and we call for an immediate end to indefinite detention.

'This is not about who we do or do not allow into the UK, but about how we relate to one another inside our borders. Due process, justice and the proper implementation of immigration policies should not require us to live in suspicion of our neighbour. The hostile environment spins a web of distrust and encourages suspicion. As Christians we believe that God calls us to offer welcome to the stranger and care for the vulnerable, whoever they are. '

They stress that many churches support those who suffer hardship as a result of government policies, adding: 'We are therefore calling for a review of immigration policy and practice to examine the damaging effects that the hostile environment is having on the whole of society.'