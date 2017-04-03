'Destiny' latest news: Update 2.6.0.1 fixes 'Age of Triumph' issues; 'Destiny 2' trailer, pre-order details released
"Destiny's" "Age of Triumph" update arrived with many promising features. However, players have noticed several issues while playing it. Bungie released a patch to fix those problems.
Players have been prompted to download the latest update as soon as they access the game. Once installed, players will be able to see several fixes for the issues that have been observed in the "Age of Triumph" update.
Some of the fixes that Update 2.6.0.1 brings are for the Ammo option in Elimination Private Matches, the issue concerning the color-changing ads found in the Last Exit's subway cars, and Skyline's center staircase. Additionally, the issue about Petra giving excessive Class items via the rank-up bundles has been resolved as well.
More details about the update can be found on Bungie's official website.
Meanwhile, a new trailer for the much-awaited installment of "Destiny" has just arrived. "Destiny 2" will be released for PC and PS4, and it is slated to be launched on Sept. 8.
The trailer shows how players can create their respective "Guardian" hero to take down the Red Legion, who has conquered the last safe place on the planet.
"Destiny was the biggest launch of a new console video game franchise ever," said Eric Hirshberg, the CEO of Activision.
"Along with our incredibly talented partners at Bungie, we are focusing on making 'Destiny 2' even better, with state of the art first person action, an awesome new story, great characters, and thoughtful innovations that make the game more accessible to all different kinds of players," he added.
"Destiny 2" will reportedly have special edition packs that will be available at launch. The Limited Edition pack includes the Expansion Pass, the steelbook case, and other physical and digital item bonuses. The Digital Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, comes with a Cabal-themed emblem, a Legendary sword, and an emote.
Avid fans can purchase the Collector's Edition, which will come with a solar-powered USB charger, a messenger bag, and more bonus items.
