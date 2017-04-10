'Destiny' Age of Triumph Iron Banner event returns April 11
The highly anticipated Iron Banner event for the "Destiny" Age of Triumph update will finally happen this week.
Bungie announced through its weekly community update that the fan-favorite event where players will have the chance to battle each other in the Crucible with enabled level advantages will finally begin on Tuesday, April 11, 10 a.m. Pacific time or 1 p.m. EDT.
"Iron Banner is back next week," the community announcement states. "If you need Max Light, this is a good way to get there. If you have Max Light, this a great opportunity to get a leg up on the competition. You've earned it!"
The announcement also showcases the list of items that will be given as quest rewards for those who are brave enough to join the upcoming Iron Banner event, including some auto rifles, shotguns, gauntlets, and class items. It will also provide several types of armors for rewards, including the Hunter Armor, Titan Armor, and the Warlock Armor.
The iconic Iron Banner vendor Efrideet will return in the upcoming event to wait for players who will collect their rewards upon joining the event. "We wish you good fortune. You'll need it. Watch out for those Guardians bathed in the glow of new Raid loot," the game developer also states. "They're feeling pretty satisfied with themselves right now. Show them the true meaning of war."
The Iron Banner event for "Destiny" Age of Triumph will last until Tuesday, April 18, 2 a.m. Pacific or 5 a.m. EDT.
In another news, Bungie also revealed that a new live stream event that is meant to provide more details about the upcoming "Destiny 2" game will be conducted on Thursday, May 18.
According to the game developer, the live stream event will center on the release of a new gameplay trailer showing the first time that the Guardians will be seen in action in "Destiny 2."
However, it means that Bungie will no longer release more details about the sequel of the very popular "Destiny" game until the upcoming live stream event.
