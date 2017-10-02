'Destiny 2' Xur location guide: How to spot the elusive merchant

A promotional image for "Destiny 2." Bungie

One of "Destiny's" enigmatic characters has graced the sequel game with his presence. The vendor Xur has appeared in-game again, bringing with him his merchandise of different varieties of weapons and armor that Hunters, Warlocks and Titans can utilize to marginally augment their performance in the war against the colossal power level cap.

Xur has been spotted on Io. According to GameSpot, when players open their map, they will be able to find him lurking in the top left corner of Giant's Scar. From afar, it seems that it's a piece of cake to get to where he is situated, but in reality, Xur is hidden away inside a little cave, so players are advised to keep their eyes open for the cave's entrance.

The merchant Xur has brought with him a Riskrunner (Submachine Gun), Mechaneer's Tricksleeves (Hunter Class Gauntlets), Hallowfire Heart (Chest Armor) and Transversive Steps (Warlock Class Leg Armor).

Riskrunner, with an automatic reload and a chain effect, is a strategic weapon to use in tight situations. The Mechaneer's Tricksleeves is an exotic item but can give underwhelming results when used. Players are advised to just save their shards instead of purchasing them.

On the other hand, Transversive Steps are great for Warlocks who require quick movements in raids and bomb sites.

The items come at a maximum power level of 720 — that means a base power of 265 and an additional Legendary (purple) mod that raises the value by five. This ups the player's power level and players are encouraged to only buy from Xur once their characters have reached the highest level.

The servers of "Destiny 2" will go offline to allow the deployment of the game's hotfix update. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One's servers will go offline on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and will be inaccessible for three hours.