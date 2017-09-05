'Destiny 2' update: Returning players to receive special rewards

A promotional photo for "Destiny 2." Activision/Bungie

Fans of "Destiny 2" are becoming restless as the first-person shooter's Sept. 6 release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is already within reach. Ahead of the launch on Wednesday, more details about the "Destiny" sequel have been revealed.

In a Q&A video for Wired, game director Luke Smith shared that veteran players "will enter the world differently." Answering fan questions from Twitter, Smith spent 20 minutes discussing game facts and gameplay as well as what rewards await returning fans.

Weapon development, the infamous loot cave in "Destiny," game design facts and game developer Bungie's approach to realistic artistry were also discussed.

Smith said that the developers have something planned and will remember carryover players upon "Destiny 2's" release, aside from the aforesaid emblems which will be unlocked for every completed milestone.

Said "Destiny" emblems are the ones that players missed earning while playing the original game. Upon closing the window for gaining such emblems, Bungie then released "Destiny 2" beta in the last week of August, giving fans a sneak peek of the game.

Smith further explained that other rewards can only be redeemed if the player buys "Destiny 2" on the same platform that they used to play "Destiny."

The game director shared that the sequel will point to what's coming next for the "Destiny" franchise and reiterated that developers always had the intention of further expanding the games.

When it comes to characters that players will encounter in the game, Bungie project lead Mark Noseworthy revealed in a blog post: "With Ghaul we wanted a villain that wasn't this mustache twirling cartoon character, but someone with some depth to him, someone who you could actually sympathize with."

Although "Destiny 2" will feature fewer missions than its predecessor, Bungie confirmed that the game will be a larger one, compensating for the 17-mission run. The Sparrow Racing League (SRL) is also rumored to return to the game, according to a Reddit thread.

SRL races featured the player's Sparrow racing with five other players and winning races meant more gear and unlocking thresholds.

"Destiny 2" will be released for PC on Tuesday, Oct. 24.