'Destiny 2' shows off impressive visuals, PC Beta goes live

"Destiny 2" will be arriving to PC on Oct. 24. Facebook/ DestinyTheGame

While the highly anticipated multiplayer first person shooter "Destiny 2" will not be officially launching on Microsoft Windows until October, PC players now get a glimpse of the game's spectacular visuals and exciting gameplay via its PC Beta version.

The PC Beta started on Monday for players who pre-ordered the game and obtained the exclusive PC Beta early access. For everybody else in Blizzard Entertainment's Battle.net, the beta was opened for download starting Tuesday. The PC Beta will be ending Thursday.

The content of the PC Beta is very similar to the console beta that was released last month. Players will be able to try the different game modes namely Campaign, Crucible, and Strike.

For the Campaign, the game will allow players to create their own character. Players will then be able to participate in the first mission of the game's story, "Homecoming."

The Crucible mode allows two teams of players to compete against each other in two types of games. These are Control and Countdown. In Control, the teams compete with its opponent for control of objective zones. On the other hand, Countdown, which is a new element added to "Destiny 2," allows players to compete for different attack and defend objectives.

The Strike mode gathers "Destiny 2" players together as one team and tasks them to work together to complete different objectives. Only one mission is available in the PC Beta Strike mode. This is the Inverted Spire mission.

The PC beta also includes some additional PC-exclusive features that are sure to impress gamers. Game developer Bungie has included settings that allow the game to be played at 4K resolutions at 60 frames per second, and in high dynamic range (HDR).

The game also released a trailer that basically explains what the game is about and lists some of its strongest features.

"Destiny 2" will be released for PlayStation and Xbox One on Sept. 6, and for Microsoft Windows on Oct. 24.