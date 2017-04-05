Entertainment
'Destiny 2' Season Pass news: Two new Expansions to come out in winter and spring?

Shiena Bernardino Reporter

"Destiny 2" Expansion Pass to arrive in Septembermicrosoft.com

After Bungie confirmed the release of "Destiny 2" in late March, rumors about the upcoming video game sequel's Expansion Pass had been leaked online.

Reports spotted a post of Reddit user Noblesteeda who claims that his friend who works at video game retailer GameStop sent him an image of an internal memo that reveals more information about "Destiny 2," including the details for the game's Expansion Pass.

According to the image that is posted on the forum site, the rumored "Destiny 2" Expansion Pass will come with the reservations for both the first and second expansions of the sequel of the highly successful "Destiny" game.

The Expansions will reportedly come with new story missions, several co-operative activities, a new competitive multiplayer mode, as well as a number of new weapons, gears, and armors. The first expansion is slated for release in winter 2017, while the second expansion could be released by spring 2018.

The posting on Microsoft Store UK confirms the said plan for "Destiny 2" Expansion Pass. But the official announcement does not include the expected release dates for the game's upcoming DLCs.

On the other hand, Forbes observes that the two flags that are featured in the promo poster for the Expansion Pack have specific symbols that could provide a clue regarding the plot of the upcoming DLCs.

The first flag features a yellow color, and it comes with an ancient Egyptian eye known as the symbol of Osiris. In the original "Destiny" game, Osiris is known as a solitary Warlock who is described as the leader of the PvP mode titled "Trial of Osiris." On the other hand, the other flag has a blue color and comes with the symbol of Rasputin.

The "Destiny 2" Expansion Pass can be purchased for £79.99 or $99.51 upon release.

Bungie is scheduled to release "Destiny 2" on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Sept. 8. More details are expected to be unveiled before the game's release date.

