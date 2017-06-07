'Destiny 2' release date news: No more updates for 'Destiny 1,' according game developer Bungie
"Destiny 2" is now the sole focus of game developer Bungie at this time. The studio has announced that "Destiny 1" will no longer receive balance updates as they are now focusing on the development of the sequel.
Bungie has made a number of first-person shooter games post-Halo. Among them was Destiny, and while it may never be as famous as its older big brother, it is still one popular shooter.
However, with a sequel already in the works, the game's days are already numbered. This was made more apparent after the news broke out that the game will no longer receive balance updates.
"'Age of Triumph' was touted as the last update to Destiny," said community manager David "DeeJ" Dague in Bungie's weekly update, adding, "In our constant watch over the community, we've heard many of you asking if the current sandbox will get another design pass. Our sole focus at this time is 'Destiny 2.'"
According to IGN, "Age of Triumph," which was launched in March, will be the final live event for Bungie's shared-world shooter. In addition to adding a number of new gear and revised weapons, the update also introduced new weekly rituals and updated Strikes.
All work will now go into development of the sequel, which is set to be released on Sept. 8 for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One. The game is also slated for release on Windows PC on a separate release date which has yet to be decided.
According to Express, "Destiny 2" will be a big part of the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 PlayStation experience. A new trailer is expected to be revealed at E3, which will be held from June 13 to 15.
News about the title, especially those regarding the beta release, are highly anticipated. This is after the news that it will be available for all three platforms, not just the PS4 and Xbox.
