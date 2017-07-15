'Destiny 2' release date, gameplay news: Sequel to feature Crucible Control Mode, four new locations

With the popularity of Bungie's online console shooter "Destiny," its upcoming sequel is expected to become one of the biggest games this year. Based on what has been revealed so far, "Destiny 2" will have some changes as well as additions.

Developer Bungie released a gameplay trailer for the upcoming game which reveals that Crucible Control Mode will be making a return but with some special changes.

Each team will now be controlling one of three control points at the beginning of matches. Players will also no longer need to "uncapture" the control points from the enemy team. Controlling all zones will give players a greater point advantage and there is now Power Ammo tucked under each team's first spawn point.

Player statuses will now be displayed together with the team's, specifically whether the player is alive or dead, the charge levels and other information. This will make it easier and more viewable for players.

There will be four new locations to explore in "Destiny 2." The first is the European Dead Zone on Earth, which will be one of the first places players will visit and contains the new social space called The Farm. The second location is Titan which is a moon on Saturn and where Zavalla is located. It used to be a human utopia until it collapsed and started sinking into a sea of methane.

The third location is the planetoid Nessus which is where Cayde-6 is currently lying low. It was transformed into a machine world by the Vex. The fourth location is Io, Jupiter's sulphuric moon, which is a scared place to the Warlocks.

The four new locations will be larger than what was featured in "Destiny" and promises to give players much more to explore.

For those who pre-ordered "Destiny 2," early access to the beta will be available for PlayStation 4 on Tuesday, July 18 at 1 p.m. EDT and for Xbox One on Wednesday, July 19 at 1 p.m. EDT. Open beta will be available for all console players on Friday, July 21 at 1 p.m. EDT and will end on Sunday, July 23 at 12 a.m. EDT. PC beta will be available sometime in August.

Preloading of "Destiny 2" is now available for PS4 and Xbox One for those who made a digital pre-order. For those who ordered at stores, the Early Access code can be redeemed here.

"Destiny 2" will be released for PS4 and Xbox One on Sept. 6. The PC version will arrive on Oct. 24.