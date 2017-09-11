'Destiny 2' reaches more than 1.2 million concurrent players

"Destiny 2" reaches 1.2 million concurrent players within a week. Bungie

Not even a week after its launch, the multiplayer first person shooter video game "Destiny 2" has surpassed a million concurrent players Sunday. More than 1.2 million combined users for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were recorded online.

The record was set even without the PC player base, as only the console versions were released last week. The PC version is still to arrive in October, and it is expected to prompt a spike in number of online players for the game.

Due to the massive influx of users, the servers of "Destiny 2" has experienced some issues, which prompted developer Bungie to introduce server queues wherein players from particular regions are given a wait time before being able to log in.

No sales figures have been announced by publisher Activision or by Bungie, but two days after the launch, the company welcomed millions of players into the game. Months ago, the pre-order numbers for the game was said to have been amazing, and it looks like the number of concurrent players supports this.

Similarly, the PC-only battle royale first person shooter "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has also reached more than a million concurrent players on Steam. The game is still in early access and is expected to gain more players once it has been officially announced later this year. Still, it is already beating massive games like Valve's own "Defense of the Ancients 2" (DOTA) and "Counter Strike: Global Offensive."

The first expansion of "Destiny 2" has been spotted on the Microsoft Store. The downloadable content (DLC) will feature new story missions and more action-packed adventures set in the planet of Mercury.

The listing reads, "Journey through time and space to learn the secrets of Osiris, avert a dark future, and rebuild the ties between the legendary Warlock and his greatest student – Ikora Rey." Unfortunately, there is no word yet about the upcoming DLC's release date.