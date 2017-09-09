'Destiny 2' PS4 error update news: Bungie currently investigating errors

Bungie is currently investigating the issues found in the PS4 versions of the game. YouTube/destinygame

Every game has bugs, or is bound to have some errors in its system and make up. Recently, players of "Destiny 2" on PlayStation 4 have been experiencing a slew of errors while playing the game. As of now, the game's developer Bungie is currently investigating these errors.

As revealed by PlayStation Lifestyle, Bungie has announced on Twitter that they are currently investigating a number of issues that have occurred in "Destiny 2" for PS4. They have also updated their list of known bugs with the most common error reports from players on all platforms.

The new issues that came up are CABBAGE errors, to which Bungie stated that they are investigating the player reports of these error codes. Players on PS4 Pro have also recently experienced crashes, to which the developers are also looking into. There are also players having issues with the pre-ordered items as well as content packages, in which they are not granted access to items which they have already purchased and ordered.

There are also bugs found in the Mida Mini-Tool, as some players found that it cannot be given to the PostMaster. Bungie made a reminder that when players finish their "Enhance!" quests, they have to make sure to have several inventory slots available in the Energy Weapons category to prevent this bug from happening again.

The game's interface appears to also be affected by the bugs. When the game detects another button on the controller is pushed, the gear dismantling is interrupted. Those who have sticky or stuck buttons, drifting thumbsticks as well as fluctuating wireless connectivity are the ones who experience this issue constantly.

Players on PS4 Pro also have their set of issues, among them are some crash errors that have been occurring lately. Apart from what was listed on Bungie, another issue of which was regarding Nightfall. Players have to set up a Fire team before launching the Strike to resolve this issue. There is also the bug where players fall off a cliff in the Nessus's Sunken Caverns, which might force the player to return to orbit before moving further again.