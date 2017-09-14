'Destiny 2' PS4 crash issues update: Sony and Bungie investigating cause of errors, currently working on solution

A still from "Destiny 2" Twitter/DestinyTheGame

Those who have been playing "Destiny 2" on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro have probably been experiencing some crashing issues while playing. As of now, Sony and the game's developer Bungie are investigating the cause of this bug and are currently working on a solution to this.

Recently, both Sony and Bungie have acknowledged the error on the PS4 Pro version of "Destiny 2." The code name of the bug in particular is CE-34787-0, which causes the game to crash on the console. In the official forums of Bungie, the developers have acknowledged the notes that some players have managed to find as a fix for this bug. Although the crash issue has not completely been resolved, the solution given by players have reduced it.

The solution to at least reduce the crashing is by turning off the HDCP settings on the console. As previously mentioned, this solution is not a long-term fix, and both parties are currently working to resolve this bug. Seeing as both Sony and Bungie are working to fix the issue, there is no telling when this will be fixed, so the temporary fix is worth a try.

Previously, some players have experienced server issues upon playing "Destiny 2" on the PS4, and more issues came in the form of permissions that somehow kept players from playing the game overnight. Other known issues with the game on PS4 include a bug with Nightfall. Players can fix this by forming a Fireteam before striking. There is also a bug when a player falls off a cliff in the Nessus' Sunken Caverns, which will force the player to go back to orbit before they can move forward in the game.

Despite the known issues of the game on the PS4, it still maintains its popularity among gamers. "Destiny 2" currently has exceeded 1.2 million players worldwide.