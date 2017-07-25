'Destiny 2' PS4 beta news: Beta version extended; new social space revealed
Beta versions usually have a few bugs in them, but that does not seem to stop anyone from playing. In this case, it is "Destiny 2." Players who have not yet been able to play the game can do so as the beta version has been extended for a few more days. Furthermore, a new social space in the game was recently revealed.
Players can play the beta version for a little bit longer as developer Bungie has announced that the "Destiny 2" beta will be extended for two more days. It was initially supposed to end days ago; however, Bungie announced that players will be able to play the beta version until Tuesday, July 25, at 9 p.m. EDT in order to do some more tests. The open beta version was launched the previous week, giving players a first look into the new campaign as well as multi-player mode.
The opening mission called Homecoming is available for everyone, giving a glimpse into the cinematic style of the game. There is also an Attack and Defense mode on the game's Endless Vale map. For players who want to try a strike, they can do so with the Inverted Spire. Players can do this with two more friends as it is located in the Vex Stronghold.
Meanwhile, a few hours after the announcement of the beta version extension, Bungie also revealed that the game's social space, called The Farm, would be open to everyone for one hour. This social space is "Destiny 2's" version of The Tower, which will serve as the main hub.
The Farm opened at 1 p.m. EDT, and players who were lucky to be available at the time could meet other players, discuss plans and strategies along with showing off some moves. The Farm could only take in a total of 26 players at a time, which is 10 more players than in the first "Destiny" game. Apart from meeting other players, they can also look for easter eggs and explore the space.
The full version of "Destiny 2" will be available for PlayStation and Xbox One on Sept. 6, while the PC version will be released in Oct. 24.
-
