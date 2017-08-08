'Destiny 2' PC beta features a new map, enhancement fixes, code-attachment prohibition to stop cheating

Characters battle it out in "Destiny 2" Twitter/DestinyTheGame

The "Destiny 2" PC beta will be coming in a few weeks. It is expected to have a number of features including a new map, enhancements based on console defects and minimal to no cheating.

The beta for "Destiny 2" will be available for PC players at the end of August. In this version, they can look forward to playing the Homecoming Story Mission, Inverted Spire Strike, Countdown on Midtown and the new map Control on Javelin-4.

As the Control on Midtown map was only available to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players, the Javelin-4 map will only be accessible to PC enthusiasts.

According to game developer Bungie, their goal is to test the functionality on a new platform. This also allows them to give PC players a chance to experience the gameplay of "Destiny 2" and leave some remaining surprises for the game's official launch.

The upcoming beta also has the added advantage of fixed bugs and defects, which were first identified in the console versions, so that PC players can enjoy smoother gameplay based on the hardships of Xbox One and PS4 gamers. One of these fixes will be the enhancement of accessing power ammo and super abilities.

The PC beta will also take steps against cheating by prohibiting codes to be attached to the game client. However, this will affect gamers with good intentions who could use programs to enhance their gameplay experience. Examples of these are Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) and XSplit, which allows players to screen capture moments in the game. These will not be allowed during the PC beta.

Hardware monitoring programs like EVGA Precision XOC, MSI Afterburner and Fraps will also be prohibited.

In essence, all third-party programs which include cheating software will be disallowed in the PC beta. This is to discourage cheating and promote fair gameplay among users.

The "Destiny 2" PC beta will be available on Monday, Aug. 28 for those who pre-ordered, and Tuesday, Aug. 29 for everybody else. The final version of the game will be launched on Wednesday, Sept. 6 for Xbox One and PS4 users, and Tuesday, Oct. 6 for PC players.