'Destiny 2' on PC: What's the difference?

'Destiny 2' promotional photo Bungie Inc., Activision Publishing Inc.

While PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One users can already access "Destiny 2" since it has been officially launched on Sept. 6, PC players must wait at least a month before they can get to play the widely anticipated online shooter video game. It will be released on the said platform on Oct. 24.

There are still a lot of details to iron out so PC players can get the full experience of "Destiny 2," as it is the first time the gaming franchise is going to be released on the PC platform. Still, the long wait is going to be worth it for PC players, as there are a couple of perks they can get that cannot be found in other gaming consoles.

Unlike in Xbox One and PS4, playing "Destiny 2" on PC offers uncapped framerate – gaming consoles are capped at 30 fps. It also supports 4K resolution, has total compatibility with HDR displays, and a lot of tweaking options for the game settings including: Texture Anisotropy (Anisotropic Filtering, up to 16x), Texture Quality, Shadow Quality, Depth of Field, Environmental Detail Distance, Character Detail Distance, Foliage Detail Distance, Foliage Shadow Distance, and more.

However, there still lies the question of the PC specs that need to be compatible with the "Destiny 2." Some basic requirements of PC specs include an Intel - Core i3-3250 / AMD - FX-4350 CPU, an Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB GPU, and six gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM).

But if players want to have a more optimized gaming experience, recommended specs include an Intel - Core i5-2400 / AMD - Ryzen R5 1600X CPU, an Nvidia - GeForce GTX 970 / AMD - Radeon R9 390 GPU, and eight GB of RAM.

A handful of gaming sites have already tried playing the beta version of "Destiny 2" on PC, and so far, most reviews conclude that playing the game on PC is much easier. The mouse and keyboard support is a welcome addition, and the controls make every move more accessible than before.

Other than what was mentioned, there's not much difference in playing "Destiny 2" on PC versus other consoles. However, there are a couple of playable content from Sony that is only exclusive to PS4. According to game director Luke Smith, Xbox One and PC users can have access to those content by next year.