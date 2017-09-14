'Destiny 2' news, updates: Sony and Bungie address game's crash issue on PS4 Pro

A promotional image for "Destiny 2." Bungie

Players were very excited for the arrival of "Destiny 2" on the PlayStation 4 Pro but several reports of the system crashing have surfaced. As of now, there is no certain fix on the game crash, although Sony and game developer Bungie have already publicly addressed the issue.

According to IGN, the root cause of the "Destiny 2" game crash on PS4 Pro is the error coded as CE-34787-0. Many players have reported the error happening at varying intervals.

Players said on Bungie's forums that the game crash occurs every other three or four minutes. The game crash would often begin at the opening sequence of the game, or at certain instances, during the opening mission.

Some are able to reduce the instances of crashing by turning off the console's HDCP settings. Nevertheless, this temporary fix does not apply to all PS4 Pro users.

Users thought that the PS4 Pro game crash only applied to the digital copy of "Destiny 2," but there have been those who claimed to have purchased the physical copy of the game and experienced the same system error.

Players have tried their luck to fix the error for good, like turning on and off the boost mode and running the game at 4K resolution. Others would perform troubleshooting similar to fixing video game settings on PC but to no avail. The system would still crash as they attempt to start the game.

One of the worst-case scenarios from the "Destiny 2" game crash on PS4 Pro is when players have to unplug the console itself from the power source. They need to do this as the console would undergo a hard lock action every time the game freezes on screen, thus pressing the button to turn it off would not work.

Though PS4 Pro users are having a hard time playing "Destiny 2" properly on the console, the Xbox One gameplay appears to be going smoothly so far. Although, it remains to be seen if Xbox's upcoming top-end console, the Xbox One X, will experience the same fate as the PS4 Pro in terms of the system crash. Meanwhile, the PC version of the game is expected to launch this October.

Bungie and Sony have stated that they already working on a long-term solution to stop "Destiny 2" from crashing from time to time.