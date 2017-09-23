'Destiny 2' news, updates: Faction Rallies special event coming on September 26

A promotional image for Bungie Entertainment's "Destiny 2." Bungie

Faction Rallies will make an appearance in Bungie's latest title "Destiny 2," offering players big bonuses through a special live event.

Players who have already reached Level 20 can participate in the live event, which will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 5 a.m. EDT. Just like the usual Faction Rallies in the first game, players can pledge their allegiance to one of the sequel's three factions.

According to Polygon, "Destiny 2" players can participate in the Faction Rallies by going to the Tower and speaking with the leader of the faction they desire to join. There are many activities that the players can do upon joining a faction like attending public events, exploring Lost Sectors, completing strikes, competing in the Crucible and clearing the raid, among others.

After performing the activities for their respective factions, players can collect their faction tokens which can be exchanged for special loots. The tokens can be collected in "Destiny 2" until Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5 a.m. EDT, while the faction with the most tokens won will be announced later that day at 1 p.m. EDT.

Bungie senior designer Tim Williams said in a blog post that the factions in the Tower should hold rallies in order to collect useful loots. Members of each faction should gather their own supplies and at the same time, plan their moves to bring down their opponents.

Rewards will be given for a successful attack against the rival faction or for accomplishing an important task for their own faction.

"As an incentive, each faction has set aside a powerful weapon to entice players to choose their side. The faction whose Guardians collect the most faction packages will be declared the winner," Williams explained.

Bungie assured players that there will be a lot of items to be offered during the special "Destiny 2" event, whatever faction they decide to join.