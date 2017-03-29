'Destiny 2' news: Teaser trailer officially out

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Bungie officially ended the long wait for the first details of "Destiny 2."

The game developer finally launched the first teaser clip for the sequel of the critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter game.

The teaser video called "Last Call" features the character named Cayde-6, voiced by actor Nathan Fillion. He is seen taking a break while enjoying his drink as he talks about his experiences during a remarkable battle. But he is interrupted when a shot was fired toward the direction of the bar somewhere in the Tower where he is trying to have a break from all the fighting.

The trailer also shows the massive destruction on The Last City, as well as Ikora Rey's battle with an unknown Cabal fighter. This could be a clue about what players will encounter in the upcoming video game sequel.

While the actual gameplay for the upcoming "Destiny 2" title is not featured in the teaser clip, it reveals that the worldwide trailer of the game will be held on Thursday, March 30, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. EDT.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the teaser that was posted on the PlayStation YouTube channel reveals that "Destiny 2" will be a time-exclusive title for PlayStation 4 "until at least fall 2018."

This information does not come as a surprise, since game publisher Activision had an agreement with Sony back in 2014 to release the game exclusively on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 consoles for a certain period. Also, the original version of the game also came out with the timed-exclusive access to some of the game's weapons, Crucible maps, as well as strikes for the PlayStation consoles.

Aside from the "Destiny 2" teaser trailer, Bungie also released the 2.6.0 update for the Age of Triumph event. It comes with new raids, Crucibles, and strikes, as well as several fixes in some of the glitches in the game.