'Destiny 2' news: PC version to be released on Oct. 24

A Destiny avatar scouting the land before deployment Facebook/bungiedestiny

Bungie's massively multiplayer online first-person shooter game, "Destiny 2," is set to get a PC version this coming Oct. 24. Published by Activision, the game has already been released for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One.

Project lead of PC for Destiny 2, David Shaw, explained in his interview with PCGames N that the release has taken this much time because the PC version team wanted everything to be in the right place, especially in terms of gameplay. He further added that because the first game was a big hit, they didn't want to fall short for the sequel.

The first "Destiny" game was console-exclusive, and the game engineers at Bungie said in the same interview that they felt the team will not be able to give justice to the PC version at the time. Releasing the title now for a sequel meant that they were more or less ready for the PC gamers.

The playable content for the PC version will be very similar to its console counterparts. However, Sony's PS4 has time-exclusive contents for "Destiny 2" that the other platforms will not have for an entire year.

With the beta testing phase for PC wrapped up, Bungie released system requirements for gamers to upgrade their machines for the upcoming release of the game.

In terms of recommended specs, an Intel Core i5-2400 and an Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Ryzen R5 1600X is required for the central processing unit (CPU). The graphics processing unit (GPU) needs to run GeForce GTX 970 and Radeon R9 390, while the random access memory must be at 8 GB for this system set-up.

In addition, Bungie also released system specs used for events. The CPU needs an Intel i7-7700k with the GPU using Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti on 11 GB.

"Destiny 2" in console is largely known for co-op plays, but the game can also be enjoyed in solo player mode through the story missions.