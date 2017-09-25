'Destiny 2' news: New map for PvP Competitive playlist now available; Bungie currently working on fix for uneven matches

The Eternity map is now available in Competitive mode. Twitter/Bungie

After the introduction of the Competitive multi-player playlist for "Destiny 2" during the Trials of the Nine Event, the game's' developer Bungie has added another map. Fans may be excited to know that the Eternity map is now available in the Competitive mode of the game.

Bungie announced this addition over on Twitter, sharing a photo that teased the new map in its new mode. It certainly looks a little strange, but it looks cool nonetheless. Tinged in blue, the image shows a lot of sharp platforms. It certainly resembles something out of other games like "No Man's Sky."

Other than the addition of the Eternity map in competitive mode, Bungie has also recently come out and made some changes so players can expect the matches to be more even. In their recent blog posts, the game's developer said that the Competitive playlist was experiencing some issues despite the Quickly Crucible playlist operating smoothly.

The issues that the developer is experiencing is a matter of matches where one side is at a disadvantage, and that these unfair matches are happening frequently. Bungie said that the players are often losing to enemies who, as they described, "grossly outmatch them."

This is a great move on Bungie's part, as they are working to even out the playing field for everyone, especially those who are a lot more unlucky than others.

As those who play the game know, the time to make a match in Competitive mode is longer. Matches in this mode of gameplay are also supposed to be hosted on a better connection and players are supposed to go up against opponents with a similar skill level as they are. Recently, a bug in the game is causing these uneven matches to happen.

Bungie is determined to find a solution for these uneven matches, so it is only a matter of time before things go smoothly again.